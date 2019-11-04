Yami Gautam replies on being trolled for calling Chandigarh her hometown

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam, who was chosen as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh government, recently got trolled by a netizen for calling Chandigarh her hometown when she appeared on the show "Bigg Boss".

Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The social media user got offended when Yami said Chandigarh was her hometown on the reality show.

"Himachal government is introducing actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador of Himachal in the Global Investor Meet and On Bigg Boss show, she said that she is from Chandigarh," the user tweeted.

Soon, Yami rushed to clarify saying "she believes in strength of mind and work over show of words".

"Meri janambhoomi Devnagri Himachal, Karam bhoomi Mumbai, Parvarish Chandigarh. Shabdon se zyada mazboot soch aur karya par vishwas rakhti hoon (My birthplace is Himachal, workplace is Mumbai and Chandigarh is where I grew up. I believe in strength of mind and work over show of words). Don't worry, don't stress," Yami replied.

On the film front, Yami will be next seen in the forthcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Bala", which is scheduled to release on November 8.