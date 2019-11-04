close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam replies on being trolled for calling Chandigarh her hometown

Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The social media user got offended when Yami said Chandigarh was her hometown on the reality show.

Yami Gautam replies on being trolled for calling Chandigarh her hometown

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam, who was chosen as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh government, recently got trolled by a netizen for calling Chandigarh her hometown when she appeared on the show "Bigg Boss".

Yami was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. The social media user got offended when Yami said Chandigarh was her hometown on the reality show.

"Himachal government is introducing actress Yami Gautam as the brand ambassador of Himachal in the Global Investor Meet and On Bigg Boss show, she said that she is from Chandigarh," the user tweeted.

Soon, Yami rushed to clarify saying "she believes in strength of mind and work over show of words".

"Meri janambhoomi Devnagri Himachal, Karam bhoomi Mumbai, Parvarish Chandigarh. Shabdon se zyada mazboot soch aur karya par vishwas rakhti hoon (My birthplace is Himachal, workplace is Mumbai and Chandigarh is where I grew up. I believe in strength of mind and work over show of words). Don't worry, don't stress," Yami replied.

On the film front, Yami will be next seen in the forthcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Bala", which is scheduled to release on November 8.

 

Tags:
Yami GautamChandigarhhometownBala
Next
Story

Here's what Kareena Kapoor will do if stuck in a lift with Ranbir's girlfriends Deepika, Alia and Katrina

Must Watch

PT25M55S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day