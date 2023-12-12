Yami Gautam Scores 7 Successful Films In 3 Years, Deets Inside

New Delhi: In the ever-evolving world of Indian cinema, where actors, actresses, and films are always making headlines; shines one profound actress, Yami Gautam! The actress has always delivered stellar performances and has always left her mark on the hearts of millions!

While her choices of content-backed films go long, the actress has always gracefully delivered mass films like one of her recent releases, ‘Lost’, to mention among many, apart from which she also had films like ‘Kaabil’ & ‘URI’ - a story loved that was undoubtedly admired by audiences after which she in the same year entirely switched & also delivered a magnificent performance in the comedy film, ‘Bala’. Basking in the success of her films consecutively & especially for the last three years, she has proven how her choices with scripts are always right! Recently, two of her films which were released in the year 2023 have also topped the IMDb charts in both theatrical as well as OTT; Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga & OMG2!

Yami, known for her consistent choices of content-backed performances, distinguishes herself from other talents by keeping her choices of films & scripts unique and different from many others while also maintaining the success ratio.

On the work front, Yami will be next seen in a caper comedy film named, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ as well as an untitled film that she recently gave a sneak peek into through social media.