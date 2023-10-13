Yami Gautam Stationed In North India For 50 Days For Next Film

New Delhi: Yami Gautam is considered one of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood. Yami, who made her acting debut in the Kannada film 'Ullasa Utsaha' in 2010, has established herself as a talented actress in the film industry, and has delivered several power-packed performances in her career so far. She was last seen in 'OMG 2' alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Triapthi and received accolades for her work.

Meanwhile, the actress has started shooting for her next film, details of which are currently under wraps. She is stationed in a north Indian town for 50 days for the shoot of the film. While specific details about the project remain undisclosed, Yami Gautam is thrilled to be shooting up north, a place she has a deep fondness for due to its natural beauty and tranquility, providing her with an escape from the bustling city life.

A source revealed, "Yami Gautam is shooting for her upcoming film in North India and will be filming there for the next 50 days. The project promises to be one that continues to showcase Yami’s prowess as a performer and a formal announcement will be made soon.”

Yami Gautam's career has been on a meteoric rise, with a string of successful ventures in the world of OTT, including 'Lost' and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'.

Notably, her theatrical release 'OMG 2' managed to cross the coveted 100 crore benchmark, firmly establishing her as a Box-Office draw. Yami's dream run is far from over, as she has 'Dhoom Dham' in the pipeline along with this unannounced project.