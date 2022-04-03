Yami Gautam's Instagram account might be hacked, actress cautions fans

NEW DELHI: Yami Gautam's fans and well-wishers have always got to see their favorite actress up-close and personal and catch her latest personal and professional updates on her Instagram profile. However, it was only yesterday that Yami noticed unusual activity on her account and hence cautions fans on a probable hacking.

In a statement the actress said, "Unfortunately, since yesterday, I have been logged out of my Instagram account and it appears that someone has hacked my account. In case there are any unusual posts/messages being shared through the account, please note that my team and I currently don't have any control of it and are working towards retrieving it."

The actress also left a note on her Twitter handle, writing, "Hi, This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you!"

Hi, This is to inform you all that I've been unable to access my Instagram account since yesterday, it's probably hacked. We're trying to recover it as soon as possible. Meanwhile, if there is any unusual activity through my account, please be aware of it. Thank you! — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 3, 2022

As soon as the tweet was posted online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and expressed shock at knowing the reason for her being inactive on Instagram. While one fan wrote, “Omg!!! That's why you are not active. It will be alright yammu.” Another wrote, “and I was waiting to see your post on Surilie’s b’day.”

Yami Gautam has been continuously sharing posts released to her upcoming film 'Dasvi' which also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

The plot revolves around a crooked but illiterate politician who discovers the power of education when held behind bars. The social comedy film is written by Ritesh Shah and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. It also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Live TV