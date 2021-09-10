Yash Ahlawat Studio 19 films invite applications for Biggest Bollywood Pageant Bollywood Mr. & Miss Mrs India

The provider of fresh eyes and enigmatic performances, Yash Ahlawat, is working strides to shape the lives of budding aspirants for direct Ticket to Bollywood

The beginning of the talent hunts at Studio 19 Films

Having started the venture by managing and arranging various glamorous and glitzy events, including the Bollywood Mr & Miss India (BMMI) fashion pageant conducted yearly, Yash Ahlawat, through Studio 19 Films, has forayed into film-making within the media and entertainment realm. The Bollywood Mr & Miss India event serves as a talent hunt to find fresh faces. Launched in 2017, it provides young and aspiring budding stars to express themselves through this glitzy event. The event goes beyond being a mere Bollywood pageant and contest.

Get ready again for new Season Now application is invited for Bollywood Mr.& Miss.And Mrs. India for participation general requirements and qualificationsare mentioned below:

For Mr. and Miss any Asian age 16-34 Years of age andfor Mrs Bollywood India Age from 18 -50 Years.

This event is highly prompted on various media platform by Hoarding/ Radio Gingals Telecast of leading entertainment Tv channel, Participant gets 5-Star hotel stay and grooming sessions from Bollywood expert along with this exclusive portfolio from topmost fashion Photographers and lots more so what are waiting for Apply ……

Studio 19 Films today

Recently, Studio 19 launched the new season of the Bollywood pageant. Announced by Mr. Yash Ahlawat sharing few names of previous show Bollywood stars associated like Sana Khan and Simran Kaur, a renowned Indian TV actor, the participating judges featured actors of note, including Arbaaz Khan, Amisha Patel, Sapna Chaudhary, Mahima Chaudhary, Rajneesh Duggal and Gulshan Grover, the Bollywood “Bad man” showstopper Debina Bonnerjee, Claudia Ciesla.

Contribution of Mr Yash Ahlawat

Mr Ahlawat, the business head for Studio 19 Films, an actor believes that films are inseparable and fuel several upcoming and firing trends. An actor and a film financier, he is familiar with the business and economics of the movie trade along with the talents and abilities that one needs to make a watermark for themselvesas a acter he played a role and acted several good Hindi films like Wajah Tum Ho, 1920, Shaapit, Lanka , Hate Story 1,2, 3 , Aaj ki freedom Creature 3D , creature he says Films are a visual precinct into the societal psyche that we all inherit today. With that said, encouraging and nurturing young talents and aspirants in making a mark in the film and entertainment universe is his prime objective. To best cater to the aspirations of newcomers, Yash is transforming the studio into an open platform that works as a beacon of hope. In this way, the studio intends to make the dreams in the glamorous worlds of film and Bollywood pageant

Grooming and guiding budding actors and actresses

A generator of Silver Screen enigmas and wonders, a propeller of talent and employment and a provider of magnificence through film sets, Studio 19 Films works through all the stages and nitty-gritty that go into making films.

However, great films cannot happen without riveting performers and storylines. And to do that, Studio 19 Films calls upon several experts who guide and groom the contenders into bringing out their best performance.

An official groomer offers guidance in the capacity of a healer and psychic expert. That is, a separate section is reserved to help build the mental fortitude of the aspirants. Plus, the freshers have access to a motivational speaker who uses the power of words and imparts energy, enthusiasm and positivity to the contestants.

Acting, modelling, Singing and events management are core services of Studio 19 Films Studio 9 also provides a dance and fitness instructor who trains the aspirants in the varied dance forms for making an impact at the glitzy event. Glamour and glitz is the heart and soul of the BMMI (Bollywood Mr and Miss India), and it cannot happen without image-building. Hence, a dedicated consultant is brought on boardto train budding actors and actresses. Another official groomer takes care of the health and nutrition department for the participants. Last but not least, a fitness athlete also works with Studio 19 Films and the BMMI participants to bring them up to speed.

The future for Studio 19 Films

Before giving away the plans for Studio 19 Films, you must understand where the film industry is going. On the one hand, culturally-driven native Indian movies are making their mark on international waters. Yet, on the other, the first point of attraction for viewers is the presentation and packaging.

In light of the union of these two trends, Studio 19 Films focuses on innovative ideas through rich storylines and backing them with effective gimmicks. Through the international viewership, there is ever-rising demand for edgy content with modern techniques, VFX included. Studio 19 Films adopts state-of-the-art film-making styles and tailor-making them as per the theatrical venture, Studio 19 Films is inviting fresh young emerging artist& talent to provide grooming and proper guidance, teaching basics for entry in Bollywood.

For More info https://www.studio19films.com

https://www.instagram.com/yashahlawat1/?hl=en