New Delhi: Pan India superstar Yash, known for his iconic role in KGF, was recently spotted with his wife, actress Radhika Pandit and their two children, Ayra and Yatharv, as they returned from their respective shoots in Mumbai. The duo took time out from their hectic schedules to bond with their kids and engage with their fans, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed the moment.

Yash was wrapping up a long day on the sets of Toxic, while Radhika was shooting for an ad film. A video of the interaction, shared by a popular paparazzi account, quickly went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ramayana. The KGF fame star is also co-producing Toxic and Ramayana.