Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825090https://zeenews.india.com/people/yash-and-radhikas-family-day-out-captured-amid-fan-frenzy-watch-video-2825090.html
NewsLifestylePeople
YASH

Yash And Radhika's Family Day Out Captured Amid Fan Frenzy - Watch Video

Yash will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ramayana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Yash And Radhika's Family Day Out Captured Amid Fan Frenzy - Watch Video Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pan India superstar Yash, known for his iconic role in KGF, was recently spotted with his wife, actress Radhika Pandit and their two children, Ayra and Yatharv, as they returned from their respective shoots in Mumbai. The duo took time out from their hectic schedules to bond with their kids and engage with their fans, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed the moment.

Yash was wrapping up a long day on the sets of Toxic, while Radhika was shooting for an ad film. A video of the interaction, shared by a popular paparazzi account, quickly went viral on social media. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ramayana. The KGF fame star is also co-producing Toxic and Ramayana.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK