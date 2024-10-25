Advertisement
YASH

Yash Opens Up About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups' Script, Shares Insights On Star-Studded Collaboration

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic promises to be a mass entertainer with a compelling, organically driven narrative.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Yash Opens Up About 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups' Script, Shares Insights On Star-Studded Collaboration

New Delhi: Yash, who is all set to deliver another highly anticipated film with 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', recently opened up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the unique ensemble cast featured in the film.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic promises to be a mass entertainer with a compelling, organically driven narrative.

In the interview, Yash was asked about the cast onboard, he said, “Yes, there are strong women characters. That I can say. When we’re doing Toxic, it’s not a conscious effort that we’re bringing a lot of female characters. It’s not that. It’s organic. The drama we have in this film needs those characters.”

In an industry where individual stardom often reigns supreme, assembling a multi-starrer cast from diverse cinematic backgrounds can seem like a dream. With fierce competition and tightly guarded screen presence, many stars shy away from sharing the limelight.

However, Yash is set to break these norms with Toxic, blending an intoxicating mix of action and thrills while uniting a stellar ensemble cast. The film's star-studded lineup speaks to a powerful truth: when the script is strong, even the brightest stars are willing to step into its world.

“A lot of actors in this film, they have come together for a purpose. I don’t think it would have happened if the script was not that good,” Yash revealed.

“In our country, I feel, we're not ready for that kind of setting where people feel comfortable and come in and play their role because all of them are really doing well in their careers and have their importance in their profession—all this publicity, positioning—there are a lot of things. In spite of that, if they've come together, it means it's for a purpose and it’s for a cause.” he further added. 

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

 

 

