New Delhi: The star of the blockbuster film 'KGF', Yash, has expressed his elation following his film's victory at the National Awards. 'KGF' secured the prestigious National Award for Best Kannada Film, underscoring the film's profound impact and the superstar's remarkable performance.

Taking to social media, Yash shared his excitement and extended heartfelt congratulations to his peers in the industry. His post read, “Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards.`

A special shoutout to our very own @shetty_rishab , @VKiragandur , Prashanth Neel and the entire @hombalefilms team for the well-deserved recognition for Kantara and KGF 2. Here's to many more heights.

This is indeed Kannada cinema's shining moment on the national stage!”

Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards.



A special shoutout to our very own @shetty_rishab , @VKiragandur , Prashanth Neel and the entire @hombalefilms team for the well-deserved recognition for Kantara and KGF 2. Here's to many more heights.



This is… August 16, 2024

Yash’s acknowledgment of Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films, the team behind 'Kantara', reflects the spirit of unity and camaraderie within the Kannada film industry. Both 'KGF 2' and 'Kantara' being honored at the National Awards highlights a significant milestone for the regional cinema, showcasing its growing prominence and excellence on a national scale.

The National Award for Best Kannada Film adds to the impressive list of accolades for 'KGF', a film that has redefined Indian cinema with its gripping storyline, high-octane action, and memorable performances. Yash’s portrayal of Rocky Bhai has become iconic, earning him a cherished place in the hearts of millions.

The recognition of both 'KGF' and 'Kantara' marks a proud moment for Kannada cinema, celebrating its remarkable achievements and promising future.