Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke TV actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident coming from the television industry, a popular telly actor Sameer Sharma of 'Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' has allegedly died by suicide at his Malad residence.

According to Malad police, Sameer had rented the apartment in February this year.

While on a round during night duty, the watchman of the society saw the body and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspects that the actor committed suicide at least two days back.

No suicide note recovered at the spot.

On the work front, Sameer was at present seen on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke TV show, playing the role of Shaurya Maheshwari. Sameer made his TV debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and was later seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki also. He was also seen in several advertisements and campaigns.

He played key roles in Left Right Left and Four. He was seen as a hockey coach in popular show Veerawali. Sameer was seen in yet another loved TV show 'Jyoti' but this time as an antagonist.

Sameer was also seen in 2014 Bollywood film 'Hasee To Phasee' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

May his soul rest in peace!