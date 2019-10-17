'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to boyfriend, shares pics!

New Delhi: The German-Indian model turned actress Evelyn Sharma recently got engaged to boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in the most romantic way possible. The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress shared the breathtaking pictures on Instagram and you will be saying 'wow' after checking it out.

Tushaan proposed to her in Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia and the actress couldn't help but say yes to the love of her life. She shared some awwdorable pictures with fans, expressing her happiness.

Check it out here:

Evelyn can be seen dressed in a pretty floral dress while her man wore a white linen blazer and pants.

Reportedly, Tushaan Bhindi is a dental surgeon in Australia.

Congratulatory messages dropped her Insta timeline on the pictures shared. Several B-Towners, friends and fans wished her good luck for a bright future together.

Evelyn made her debut in films with 2006 Hollywood release 'Turn Left' but in Bollywood, she made her maiden act in 2012 venture 'From Sydney With Love'. It was in Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' that Evelyn got noticed. The film released in 2013 and was helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Here's wishing the couple a happy life ahead!