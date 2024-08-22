Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Mohsin Khan Suffered Heart Attack At 32, Reveals 'Fatty Liver Ho Gaya Tha...'

New Delhi: Actor Mohsin Khan has made a startling revelation about his health. Famous for his role as 'Kartik Goenka' in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', the actor has recently disclosed that he suffered a mild heart attack last year. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 32-year-old actor revealed that his heart attack was triggered by a fatty liver. Mohsin also revealed why he decided to take a break from his acting career

Speaking about his health condition, Mohsin said,"Fatty liver ho gaya tha, toh last year I had a mild heart attack and maine bataya nai. Aur bahut zyada badh gaya tha. I was admitted for some time. Phir ilaaj wagera hua. 2-3 hospital change kiye humne. But it is now controlled, mashallah.''

In the same interview with Pinkvilla, Sharing the current situation the actor said that while he's feeling much better now, his immunity has weakened due to his lifestyle, causing him to fall sick frequently.

Mohsin Khan also elaborated on the factors that contributed to the development of his fatty liver condition he said,"Pata nai, it is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol bina piye bhi aapko fatty liver hoh sakta hai. Par woh pata nai hoh jata hai, maybe hum sleep pattern sahi nai hai. Woh hua tha"

Mohsin Khan was last seen in the JioCinema series 'Jab Mila Tu', starring alongside Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and others.