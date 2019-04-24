Yellow is the new black and Priyanka Chopra proves it right away! See pics

New Delhi: Several B-Town beauties have been donning pastel shades this summer. But out of all the colours, looks like yellow is the star favourite this season. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor to more recently Priyanka Chopra—all the A-lister beauties have been flaunting their love for sunshine.

Piggy Chops was recently spotted at the airport and she donned a yellow outfit which gave major boss lady vibes. She wore a yellow net top and wide pants in the same shade.

Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

PeeCee wore oversized sunnies and rocked pink lips. Her huge hoops added the rockstar vibe to the whole get-up. Also, do not miss to check out her white footwear. Priyanka flaunted her mangalsutra and we are loving it.

With celebs wearing shades of yellow this summer, the colour surely seems to be the new black in town.

Reportedly, Priyanka has flown to India to attend the wedding of her baby brother Siddharth Chopra with Ishita Kumar.

On the work front, PeeCee will be seen in 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film also stars Rohit Suresh Saraf in a pivotal part.