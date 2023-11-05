Yesha Sagar Scorches Screens With Smoking Hot Looks, Flaunts Toned Body

New Delhi: Actress Yesha Sagar has been contributing to the Punjab industry with her acting and singing talent. Over the time, we have seen such beautiful contributions coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

Lately, Yesha was also seen as a TV presenter for the 2023 Global T20 Canada, and garnered a lot of attention for her beauty and looks. However, before being a presenter, Yesha had been a model and an actress in Canada. She was born in Ludhiana, Punjab and shifted to Canada in 2015 after completing her graduation.

Yesha has been quite active on social media as well and is often spotted sharing breathtaking posts. In one of her latest posts, the model was spotted donning a bold black bikini, leaving her fans amazed.

In another post, she was seen dressed up in a white strappy maxi dress with a keyhole details on the front.

We take a look at some of the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress.

Yesha has also been a part of several Punjabi song videos. Her performance in the music video 'Chirri Udd Kaa Udd' by Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, which was a hit.