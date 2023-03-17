topStoriesenglish2584858
Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray Look Magnificent At Wedding, Duo Lock Lips To Seal The Deal

Taking to Instagram, Alanna shared her and Ivor's sizzling pictures from their fairy-tale wedding. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
  Taking to Instagram, Alanna shared her and Ivor's sizzling pictures from their fairy-tale wedding.
  In the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can't wait to start a family with you."

Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray Look Magnificent At Wedding, Duo Lock Lips To Seal The Deal

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai on 16 March at Taj Hotel, Colaba. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded bash, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Alanna has finally shared her official post with stunning wedding clicks and the internet is in love.

Taking to Instagram, Alanna shared her and Ivor's sizzling pictures from their fairy-tale wedding. In the caption, she wrote, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can't wait to start a family with you."

 

The couple chose to go for ivory outfits on their D-day, as the bride dazzled in a designer lehenga and the groom color-complimented her in a matching sherwani. Earlier, a video from their dreamy wedding went viral where the couple can be seen taking pheras and performing Indian wedding rituals.

 

Alanna and Ivor got engaged last year in 2021. Alanna is a model and a content creator by profession. She is the daughter of Chunky Pandey's brother, Chikki Panday, and his wife Deanne Panday.

