topStoriesenglish2566922
NewsLifestylePeople
YO YO HONEY SINGH

Yo Yo Honey Singh Flaunts Chiselled Body in This Throwback Pic From 2011

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh dropped a throwback picture of himself in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Yo Yo Honey Singh Flaunts Chiselled Body in This Throwback Pic From 2011

Mumbai: Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been working hard to win his fans` hearts ever since he made his comeback in the music industry after a long hiatus. From releasing back-to-back peppy tracks to taking care of fitness, Honey has been doing his best to reinvent himself. On Sunday, the `Brown Rang` rapper took to Instagram and dropped a picture of his chiseled body dated back to 2011.  

Alongside the image, Honey wrote, "Working on to give u better than this!! It was 2011, watch me in 2023 now!!!! Keep blessing #yoyohoneysingh." 

Honey`s caption hinted that he is all set to come up with chiseled and ripped body soon. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Honey Singh is back and how." "Good luck paaji," another one wrote. 

See the pic shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

While he was on a massive career high, Honey decided to quit the industry to deal with alcoholism and depression. In March 2016, he revealed that he is suffering from depression caused by bipolar disorder. He took a hiatus from the music industry. A few years later, he returned to showbiz. Among his latest film songs is De Taali from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also have songs in Akshay Kumar`s `Selfiee` and Salman Khan`s `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan`. 

Apart from the professional front, Honey is also in the news for his personal life. He is currently dating model Tina Thadani. Tina had featured in Honey`s `Paris Ka Trip` music video. He was previously married to Shalini Talwar. In September 2022, the two parted ways. Shalini accused him of domestic violence.  

Live Tv

Yo Yo Honey SinghHoney Singh videoHoney Singh picsHoney Singh old picHoney Singh girlfriend

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'