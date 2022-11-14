topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
YO YO HONEY SINGH

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Larissa Bonesi bring a new peppy song 'Jaam,' teaser OUT now

Larissa took to social media and shared a teaser of her upcoming song Jaam with Honey Singh, the song is a casino song.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Larissa took to social media and shared a teaser of her upcoming song Jaam with Honey Singh, the song is a casino song.
  • The teaser appears to be quite engaging, and it gives us the déjà vu moment from the Blue Eyes Days.

Trending Photos

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Larissa Bonesi bring a new peppy song 'Jaam,' teaser OUT now

New Delhi: Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with power, and whenever he announces his new song, the audience just goes crazy over his groovy beats and trendy tunes. Once again, Yo Yo is back with a power-packed song, and to add more glamour to it, we have our talented beauty Larissa Bonesi, who is going to raise the bar high with her hotness in the song Jaam. The song is definitely going to be on the next party loop list.

Larissa took to social media and shared a teaser of her upcoming song Jaam with Honey Singh, the song is a casino song. The teaser appears to be quite engaging, and it gives us the déjà vu moment from the Blue Eyes Days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Larissa Bonesi (@larissabonesi)

I'm excited to be working with Honey for the first time; the song is a complete party song; it's one of those songs that will instantly boost your mood, and obviously, Honey's songs are known for it. We really had great fun shooting for it The song is something that really portrays and identifies the personality of Honey, which is all about fun, happy moments, craziness, and a lot more. This will be one of the songs on your loop list. Jaam is as incredible as all his other songs. I really had a great time shooting for it and felt really good to work with Honey. Fans have just gone insane as the teaser is being dropped and they are awaiting the song which will soon be released on the 24th for everyone." exclaims the actress Larissa Bonesi.

The song ‘JAAM’ is Presented by Gaurav Grover, and the song is directed by Mihir Gulati and produced by Gaurav Grover, and Co-produced by Udit Vats.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss