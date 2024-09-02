Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About Overcoming Drug Addiction, Says 'Mai 12 Joint Peeta Tha Ek Din Ke'

New Delhi: In an interview with The Lallantop, Writer-Composer and Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh revealed his journey in overcoming addiction. He recalled facing mental health issues which almost took 7 years for him to recover.

Narrating his story, he says “I smoked hash (charas) for two and a half years because of which I got sick…Mai 12 Joint peeta tha ek din ke, log 2 pee le toh khatam ho jaye. 2012 ki shuruwat se shuru ho gaya tha, 2014 jbb tak mera crash nhi hua sbb kuch…jaise hi khatam hua sbb kuch tbb mai use chodd diya”

(Translation: I smoked hash (charas) for two and a half years, which made me sick. I used to consume 12 joints a day, while people would finish off with just 2. It started at the beginning of 2012 and continued until 2014. When everything ended, I quit using it.)

Singh also addressed rumors regarding his treatment, stating "Honey Singh went into rehab." He said, “Koi rehab me nhi gaya mai…mujhe jyada waqt nhi lagta chodne me” (Translation: I didn’t go to rehab... I don’t take much time to quit things.)

The rapper further disclosed that during his career peak, while performing internationally as India’s Rockstar, he faced severe mental health issues. “Bipolar disorder, psychotic symptoms aane lag gaye the, mera bhout bada show chal raha tha…India’s Rockstar…I was doing international tour…lekin ek dum crash hua, saare symptoms aane lage” (Translation: I was experiencing bipolar disorder, and psychotic symptoms started showing up. I was in the middle of a huge show…India’s Rockstar…I was on an international tour…but then suddenly, everything crashed, and all the symptoms began to appear.)

Looking ahead, Singh is set to explore his life’s journey in greater detail through his upcoming Netflix documentary, titled ‘Famous’. The documentary will offer an in-depth look at his rise to fame and the personal battles he has faced along the way.