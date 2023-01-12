Yo Yo Honey Singh thanks Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar for helping in his 'struggle of comeback'

Mumbai: Yo Yo Honey Singh has expressed his gratitude towards Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping him in his comeback struggle by offering him a song each in their upcoming movies `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` and `Selfiee` respectively. He also shared his experience of working with them.

As per `Free Press Journal` report, Honey said: "In 2023, I will be focussing on my independent music and I am coming up with a third album titled Honey 3.0 after nine years of `Desi Kalakaar`. It has the old vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh and the charm of this new age and it is releasing in March or April."

The singer recently released `Yai Re` and `Gatividhi`. He briefed about shooting for a song in Salman's upcoming film.

"Salman bhai (brother) called and told me that he wants to do a song with me. We last collaborated on `Yaar Na Mile` from `Kick` but I couldn`t feature in it as I was shooting for a Punjabi movie in London. We have shot one song together for `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`."

The rapper, who is known for his hit tracks like `Begaani Naar`, `Achko Machko`, `High Heels`, `Break Up Party`, among others, revealed further on working with Akshay.

"Akshay paaji (brother) also called me and we shot a song titled `Kudi Chamkili` for the movie `Selfiee`. I want to thank these two legends for helping me in my struggle of coming back again. I hope 2023 is going to be massive for me," he adds.

Apart from Salman, `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` also features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Mrinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

On the other hand, Akshay-starrer `Selfiee` is a remake of the Malayalam movie `Driving License`. The cast of the movie includes Diana Penty, Tisca Chopra, Rahul Dev, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Emraan Hashmi.