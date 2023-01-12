topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
YO YO HONEY SINGH

Yo Yo Honey Singh thanks Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar for helping in his 'struggle of comeback'

Rapper Honey Singh recently released `Yai Re` and `Gatividhi`. He shared about shooting for a song in Salman Khan's upcoming film.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 12:31 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Yo Yo Honey Singh thanks Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar for helping in his 'struggle of comeback'

Mumbai: Yo Yo Honey Singh has expressed his gratitude towards Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping him in his comeback struggle by offering him a song each in their upcoming movies `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` and `Selfiee` respectively. He also shared his experience of working with them.

As per `Free Press Journal` report, Honey said: "In 2023, I will be focussing on my independent music and I am coming up with a third album titled Honey 3.0 after nine years of `Desi Kalakaar`. It has the old vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh and the charm of this new age and it is releasing in March or April."

The singer recently released `Yai Re` and `Gatividhi`. He briefed about shooting for a song in Salman's upcoming film.

"Salman bhai (brother) called and told me that he wants to do a song with me. We last collaborated on `Yaar Na Mile` from `Kick` but I couldn`t feature in it as I was shooting for a Punjabi movie in London. We have shot one song together for `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`."

The rapper, who is known for his hit tracks like `Begaani Naar`, `Achko Machko`, `High Heels`, `Break Up Party`, among others, revealed further on working with Akshay.

"Akshay paaji (brother) also called me and we shot a song titled `Kudi Chamkili` for the movie `Selfiee`. I want to thank these two legends for helping me in my struggle of coming back again. I hope 2023 is going to be massive for me," he adds.

Apart from Salman, `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` also features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Mrinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

On the other hand, Akshay-starrer `Selfiee` is a remake of the Malayalam movie `Driving License`. The cast of the movie includes Diana Penty, Tisca Chopra, Rahul Dev, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Emraan Hashmi.

 

 

Live Tv

Yo Yo Honey SinghHoney SinghSalman KhanAkshay KumarHoney Singh songs

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?