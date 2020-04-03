हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Julie Bennett

'Yogi Bear' voice actress Julie Bennett dies due to coronavirus COVID-19 at 88

Bennett died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here on March 31, her agent and friend Mark Scroggs confirmed, according to a reportedly.

&#039;Yogi Bear&#039; voice actress Julie Bennett dies due to coronavirus COVID-19 at 88
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Los Angeles: Julie Bennett, the actress who voiced cartoon character Yogi Bear's love interest has passed away from coronavirus complications. She was 88.

Bennett died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center here on March 31, her agent and friend Mark Scroggs confirmed, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com.

Bennett started her acting career with on-screen appearances in 1950s series like "Adventures of Superman", "Leave It to Beaver", "Highway Patrol", and "The George Burns" and "Gracie Allen Show", before discovering her talent as a voiceover artist, beginning with 1960's "The Bullwinkle Show".

She lent her voice to the character of Cindy Bear on "The Yogi Bear Show" from 1961 to 1962, and later reprised her character for a 1964 spin-off film titled "Hey There, It's Yogi Bear".

She continued to voice Cindy in projects, such as "Yogi's Gang", "Scooby's All Star Laff-A-Lympics" in 1977, and "The New Yogi Bear Show" in 1988.

Her other animation credits include names like "The Huckleberry Hound Show", "The Bugs Bunny Show", "Mister Magoo", "The Real Ghostbusters", and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series".

 

Julie Bennettjulie bennett deadCoronavirusCOVID-19HollywoodYogi Bear
