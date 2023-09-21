trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665131
You Are So Hot! Raj Kundra To Esha Gupta As He Greets Her With A Hug At Film Event - Watch Viral Video

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The stunner model-actress Esha Gupta recently attended the special screening of Jaane Jaan which was held on Monday night in Mumbai. She turned heads in a black bodycon sleeveless dress and kept her hair open with a bun tied in the middle on top. Well, it wasn't her look which grabbed eyeballs this time but a compliment by Raj Kundra which left her blushing. 

Just as Esha Gupta was posing for paps, a much 'face-masked' Raj Kundra walked in and greeted the actress with a hug and in the viral video, we can hear him saying 'you are so hot!'. He complimented her and went ahead with the screening while paps kept cheering for him 'Raj Bhai'. Take a look at the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Netizens commented on social media as a few of them didn't quite approve of Raj's comment on the actress. 

Coming to Jaane Jaan, the film marks the digital debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. The thriller stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It has been directed by maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The film is streaming on Netflix. 

The Jaane Jaan premiere saw many Bollywood stars in attendance including Tamannaah Bhatia, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan, among others. However, Kareena was not present at the special screening as she was travelling to Delhi with her family, husband Saif Ali Khan and sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. 


 

