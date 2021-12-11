'You are the most secure man I know': Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary!

New Delhi: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Viral Kohli are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, i.e on December 11 (Saturday).

Now, in order to make their day more special, Anushka has shared a lovey-dovey post for her beloved husband Virat.

Sharing a series of pictures from their happy times, Anushka wrote a heart-warming post for her hubby.

Expressing her love for him, she wrote, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.

Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..

May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.

P.S.: May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us..”

In the post, Anushka has shared pictures of all time which she has spent with Virat, from their travelling days to washing utensils together. The couple has been surely set a benchmark for all the other couples of Tinsel Town.

'Virushka', as their fans lovingly address them, have always managed to grab all the limelight wherever they go.

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

The duo welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021. They also revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which stands as an alternative name for Goddess Durga.

On the work front, Anushka who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'.