You are 'Unbelievable': Disha Patani tells Tiger Shroff as he debuts as a singer

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani shared a lovely note for actor-rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, who recently unveiled his debut song 'Unbelievable'. Yes, Tiger has debuted as a singer too and Disha is all hearts for him!

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha shared the cover of Tiger's song and wrote, "How can someone be so multitalented. You're 'Unbelievable'," adding a heart-eyed emoji. Another post by her read, "What a beautiful song. Love it and love your voice."

Take a look at Disha's posts:

Meanwhile, when Tiger shared the song on Instagram, Disha yet again was all praises for him.

"And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort. #YouAreUnbelievable out now," Tiger posted and Disha said, "Insane."

Check out Tiger Shroff's 'Unbelievable' here:

The video has been helmed by Tiger's 'Student Of The Year 2' director Punit Malhotra.

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Tiger earlier said, "I've always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I'm so excited to kickstart this journey - there's so much to learn and explore."