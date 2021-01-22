You can watch these top 5 Bollywood films perfect for weekend on your mobile - Here's how!

New Delhi: It is weekend time, and if you plan to watch Bollywood movies on OTT then Amazon Prime Video’s newly launched mobile edition can come to your rescue. You can stream the latest movies and series for a month for free!

Check out the top 5 picks on Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition:

Shakuntala Devi

Stepping into the shoes of the ‘Human Computer’ Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan gave one of the most memorable performances of last year. Directed by Anu Menon, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jeeshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Gulabo Sitabo

In Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann Khurrana portrays the role of an exasperated tenant (Bankey) who is determined to not to vacate the haveli and therefore has to deal with his bickering landlord Mirza, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Unpaused

Unpaused is an anthology of 5 films that brought 5 prolific directors in Hindi cinema together. The directors - Raj and DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun and Nitya Mehra along with a talented mix of actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Richa Chaddha, Sumeet Vyas, Saiyami Kher, Rinku Rajguru, Gulshan Devaiah, Ishwak Singh, Lillete Dubey, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Shardul Bharadwaj, created a heartwarming film for each one of us to watch.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu in the lead, this Anand L Rai’s film started a much-needed conversation regarding the LGBTQ community. Ayushmann and Jitendra played same-sex lovers, who face opposition from Jeetu’s family and try their level best to convince them of their relationship.

Thappad

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film narrates the story of Amrita (Taapsee), whose world comes crumbling down when her fiercely ambitious husband, Vikram (Pavail Gulati), slaps her at a party that was supposed to celebrate his success in the corporate world.