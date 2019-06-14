close

Kareena Kapoor

You can't miss Kareena Kapoor's latest workout video from London

Kareena Kapoor is vacationing in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two-year-old son Taimur but she squeezes out time to keep up with her workout regime.

File photo of Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: We all know how much of a fitness freak Kareena Kapoor is and the latest video of the actress working out even on holidays prove the point more.

Kareena is vacationing in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two-year-old son Taimur but she squeezes out time to keep up with her workout regime. In the recent video, shared by one of her team members, Kareena can be seen doing squats with weights. 

"Not giving up even on holiday," read the caption. Here's some fitness motivation from Kareena. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not giving up even on Holiday  @nainas89

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Just a day ago, we chanced upon a picture of the 38-year-old actress doing yoga. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#yogaitsamust

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

The Khans left for London for a summer break a couple of weekends ago and here's how they are enjoying their time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#familyfirst

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Loveee loveee loveeee 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

On the work front, Kareena's next film is 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. In the film, Kareena plays a pregnant woman. She will soon start filming 'Angrezi Medium' with Irrfan Khan and also has the multi-starrer 'Takht' in the line-up. 

