You have to listen: Shehnaaz Gill bashes paparazzi for disrespecting and speaking in between- Watch

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and adored celebrities in the industry today. She is fondly called the 'Queen of Hearts' by her fans as she often wins the hearts of netizens. From her sweet moments with fans to banter with paparazzi, she is known for spreading smiles. Today a video is going viral where she seems to have lost her cool and it has taken over the internet. Read on to know what actually happened.

The video shows Shehnaaz asking people around her to respect the media person she is talking to and maintain silence. When they still continued to talk in the background, irked Shehnaaz bashes at the paps and says, 'This is disrespect to others, jo bolraha hai na uske liye, You have to listen.'

Talking to a member of her team, she then said, Inko bol ki chup raho. Abhi koi awaaz nahi karega.' 'Silence guys,' the person is heard saying before Shehnaaz resumes talking to the media personnel.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and love emojis, a user wrote, 'She speaks her mind and she’s absolutely correct.' Another one wrote, 'Soo humble and respectful of you to make sure everyone gets their due respect.' Another comment read, 'Proud of you Shehnaaz. Soo respectful... you always knew how to give everyone even more than their due importance.'

Shehnaaz became a household after her stint in 'Bigg Boss 13.' She is all set for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, will be soon seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati and others in key roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it is scheduled to release in April this year.