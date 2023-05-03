‘You Need Rules’: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Dad Put Bars On Windows After She Returned To India At 16

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is a global icon everyone looks up to. From winning the Miss World title in 2000 to a successful career in Bollywood and later in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is someone whose stardom is class apart. However, recently, the actress opened up on how her dad installed bars on windows after she returned to India at the age of 16 after studying in the US for four years.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Priyanka revealed that boys would follow her home in her hometown as her looks had completely changed going to high school in the US. "My dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out that was the only thing I had ever done, come back after all of these American hormones and the food. I come back a little bit more woman than my dad would have anticipated at 16. When I went back to India and I was in this small town and I was peacocking like I peacocked in my American high school I had boys follow me home. One of them jumped into my balcony at night. That's why my dad was like, 'F*** this, bars, all your jeans are confiscated, you are going to wear Indian suits, nothing happening. I had a driver drive me everywhere, he was freaked out. I get it but then my career happened. I feel so bad for my dad."

Priyanka also spoke about how she had turned arrogant after she came back to India. "I didn't understand the gravity of it. I thought I was invincible. I think about it now. How did I get away with this s*** that I did? But it was this invincible thing of, 'I can get away with anything'. But that day when somebody was outside my bedroom. He was outside my balcony and I saw him and I screamed and went to my dad. My dad came, he jumped and he went away. The next day my dad was like, 'You need rules'. I was so arrogant and vain in those two years of my life. Especially when I came back to India. Suddenly there was this equity on me which I didn't have in American high school where the girls were bullying me," she said.

Priyanka Chopra’s father Mr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013 after suffering from cancer. Priyanka is married to singer Nick Jonas and they have a daughter Malti Marie. On the work front, she was last seen in the web series ‘Citadel’ opposite Richard Madden.