You’re my lifeline: Janhvi Kapoor to sister Khushi Kapoor on her birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor had the sweetest wish for her darling sister Khushi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for her higher studies.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her sister Khushi and wrote, "I’m so proud of you. You’re my lifeline. Happy birthday I miss you so much."

Janhvi is extremely fond of her younger sister and often treats her fans with goofy pictures of the duo.

On the professional front, Janhvi has projects like 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht and Dostana in the pipeline.

'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' is being produced under the banner of Dharma Production. It is a biopic on India's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.