close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

You’re my lifeline: Janhvi Kapoor to sister Khushi Kapoor on her birthday

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor had the sweetest wish for her darling sister Khushi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for her higher studies. 

You’re my lifeline: Janhvi Kapoor to sister Khushi Kapoor on her birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor had the sweetest wish for her darling sister Khushi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for her higher studies. 

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her sister Khushi and wrote, "I’m so proud of you. You’re my lifeline. Happy birthday I miss you so much."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Janhvi is extremely fond of her younger sister and often treats her fans with goofy pictures of the duo. 

 

On the professional front, Janhvi has projects like 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht and Dostana in the pipeline.

'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' is being produced under the banner of Dharma Production. It is a biopic on India's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

'The Kargil Girl' will release on March 13, 2020.

Tags:
Janhvi KapoorKhushi KapoorSrideviBoney Kapoor
Next
Story

Swara Bhasker abuses 4-year-old kid for calling her 'aunty', gets trolled

Must Watch

PT9M24S

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik speaks on Police protest