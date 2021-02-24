हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn

You’re very attractive, I will stare at you: Kajol to Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are rock solid in their relationship and after 22 years of marriage have still kept their romance alive. On their wedding anniversary, the two took to Instagram to share adorable posts for each other. 

Ajay Devgn expressed his love in a poetic fashion with a picture of a wine bottle to signify how well their love has aged, just like fine wine. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

In the photo, we see a wine bottle with an illustration of the couple and a text saying, “Bottled in 1999” which is the year they tied the knot. Devgn, a man of few words, did not add any caption and let the picture speak for itself. 

On the other hand, Kajol took to her Instagram to post a throwback picture of the duo. In the picture, Kajol is seen sitting on the ground in an orange dress and admiring her hubby while he stands wearing a white floral shirt and leans over the railing. Both of them look deeply in love. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The Tribhanga actress wrote in the caption, “And you sir, you’re very attractive. Therefore, I will stare at you! - Anonymous and Me #22years #stillgoing #grateful #laughingalways”

The couple first met on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. After dating each other for a while, the duo got married in 1999 and solemnised their wedding in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. They have two children, a 17-year-old daughter Nysa and a 10-year-old son Yug.

Happy Anniversary, you guys!

 

