Akshay Kumar

'You took a part of our hearts with you': Akshay Kumar mourns demise of his dog Cleo

Superstar Akshay Kumar is mourning the demise of his pet dog Cleo, who passed away recently.

&#039;You took a part of our hearts with you&#039;: Akshay Kumar mourns demise of his dog Cleo
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Superstar Akshay Kumar is mourning the demise of his pet dog Cleo, who passed away recently.

A day after the death of his pet dog, who was a part of Akshay's family for 12 years, the actor took to his Instagram handle to express his grief over the same.

 

Sharing a picture of his dog and another candid picture featuring himself and his wife Twinkle Khanna with Cleo, Akshay wrote, "They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you."

On Monday, Twinkle also penned an emotional social media note while sharing the news of the demise of her pet dog.

"Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don't know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be next seen in 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Prithviraj'. 

 

