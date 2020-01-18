You'll never be forgotten: Ishaan Khatter pens emotional note on grandmother's death

New Delhi: Actor Ishaan Khatter fondly remembered his and Shahid Kapoor's maternal grandmother Khadija Azeem, who died on Saturday. In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote, "Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant - you were so many things and more."

He also shared a few pictures of Khadija Azeem with her family members and daughter Neelima Azeem (Shahid and Ishaan's mother) and added, "They don't make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life. I'll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You'll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted."

Here's how Ishaan paid his tribute to his grandmother:

The first picture of Khadija Azeem features her with her sister, the second one is a photo of her with her children and the third with aunt and mother.

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput commented on Ishaan's post by sharing a heart emoticon and so did his 'Dhadak' co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

Ishaan's actor father Rajesh Khatter also paid a tribute to Khadija Azeem and wrote, "An accomplished woman. Her zest for life was infectious, she & her husband Anwar Azeem saheb's influence on my life just seeped in organically & somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi. You will always be in our hearts."

On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in 'Khaali Peeli', opposite Ananya Panday while Shahid is currently recovering from an injury. He got injured while shooting for 'Jersey' and got some stitches on the lips.