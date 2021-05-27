Young Miller proves that he isn’t a one-hit-wonder but a legacy act

Introducing Louisana recording artist, Young Miller. A former teen sensation, including his involvement with the Lil Romeo group, Rich Boyz, coming out of New Orleans with iconic resources, great bars and hitmaking past.

In 2019, the former Rich Boyz member returned to Hip-Hop with a crafty new street single called “VIP.” The Raphael Rj2-featured single sparked popularity for the former No Limit soldier within the south. The song was then led by the artist’s breakout track, titled, “Clap Clap.” The song’s visual stars Young Miller in a rockstar element he knows best; a quintessential summer day in Southern California. Its popularity led to Young Miller hitting the road with Lil Boosie and the Baddest Chick herself, Trina.

Young Miller is the nephew of Master P and the cousin and former group member of Romeo Miller. As the Rich Boyz, the group had a hit song in “You Can’t Shine Like Me.” For the last decade, Young Miller has been honing his skills, patiently waiting for his return and developed a solid foundation that will lead to greatness in no time.

In 2017, Young Miller was featured in The Art of Hustle Magazine. All of Young Miller’s new music is a lead-up to his forthcoming album which is slated for a 2021 release. After the view, check out Young Miller’s complete catalogue, available now on Spotify. “Clap Clap” is streaming on all platforms via World Fusion/DMG.

For more on Young Miller, follow him on Instagram.

