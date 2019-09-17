Your style reflects your personality: Taapsee Pannu

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu says she likes to experiment with her looks and her personal style personifies independence, confidence and beauty with ease and comfort. The "Pink" star, who is the brand ambassador of Melange by Lifestyle, recently launched its new festive collection of the contemporary ethnic wear brand at DLF Mall of India in Noida. Excerpts from an interview:

What is your style mantra?

TP: For me, your style reflects your personality, which clothes and accessories only enhance. Festive patterns and bright colours with a modern silhouette - that's my style. I love to combine Indian colours and patterns with western silhouettes for a contemporary look. My style personifies independence, confidence and beauty with ease and comfort.

Three fashion hacks.

TP: Keep it contemporary. Keep it comfortable. Keep it classy.

Your fitness travel essentials.

TP: I never forget to carry my workout gear.

How important is it for women to understand that being fit is more important than being thin?

TP: Fitness is a way of life more than anything, it keeps you fresh and energised. Everybody should indulge in an activity that not only keeps them fit, but also makes them happy.

Your preferred look.

TP: Colourful, comfortable and contemporary - that's me and my wardrobe.

Your fitness regime.

TP: I play squash for an hour and I do weights for muscle toning.

What do you think of the Melange festive collection?

TP: The Melange festive collection has many versatile pieces and is perfect for many occasions. The ensembles in the collection celebrate the season's trends like intricate gold detailing, zari and sequin embroideries and accents of bright colours. In fact, the entire collection has a very festive vibe. I like to experiment with my looks, and I love the creative freedom this collection gives me. Though I am partial to the entire collection, the ensemble I wore for the fashion show is one of my favourites. It is perfect for the festive season and I can see myself wearing it on several occasions.

What do you think about the brand Melange by Lifestyle and how has the journey with the brand been?

TP: Melange is a contemporary ethnic wear brand by Lifestyle that inspires and complements the sensibilities of the modern woman, who has a distinct sense of style. It is all about reinventing ethnic wear. I cherish my association with Melange and look forward to anything new that the brand comes up with. I think it's because I truly believe in the brand ethos and the fact that I love the ensembles is what makes our journey together even more special.

