You're world's best brother: Ayushmann Khurrana to Aparshakti Khurana on his birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had the sweetest wish for his brother Aparshakti Khurana on his birthday. He posted a throwback picture of Aparshakti and called him 'world's best brother.'

Sharing a childhood picture of Aparshakti, Ayushmann wrote, "Happy bday @aparshakti_khurana. You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani)."

To which, Aparshakti replied, "@ayushmannk Thank you so much Ayush bhaiyaaaaa. I must tell everyone that I was just trying to follow your footsteps. I saw Raj Kapoor Saab through your eyes. I was a little kid when I first saw you mimicking Raj Kapoor Saab, later I saw his films. Thanks for always unconditionally blessing me.''

Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal and has starred in numerous other films post that. He has was seem in supporting roles in Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018), horror-comedy Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi (2019).