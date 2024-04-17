YouTuber 'Angry Rantman' Dies At 27

In a sorrowful update for football enthusiasts in India ,The YouTuber known as Angry Rantman aka Abhradeep Saha gained popularity for his sports content, focusing primarily on football has passed away at the tender age of 27, leaving a void in the hearts of many. The Kolkata-Based YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Reportedly Passes Away Last Night Due to Multiple Organ Failure .

Abhradeep Saha had been hospitalized at Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bangalore following a major surgery last month, reportedly an open-heart procedure. Eleven days ago, his father shared a health update, revealing that he was still in the ICU and showing signs of improvement.

However, just two days ago, another update was posted, stating that Abhradeep Saha's condition had deteriorated significantly, and he was fighting for his life while on a ventilator. Despite the dedicated efforts of medical professionals, the young content creator tragically passed away last night.

WHO WAS ABHRADEEP SAHA

Abhradeep Saha, affectionately known as Angry Rantman in the digital realm, carved a notable niche for himself as a content creator, focusing primarily on sports, particularly football. Born on February 19, 1996, in Kolkata, Saha's journey into the world of online content creation captured the hearts of many.

About His YouTube Channel

His journey as a YouTuber commenced on August 18, 2017, with the release of his inaugural video titled, 'Why I Choose Not to Watch the Annabelle Movie'

With a YouTube channel named Angry Rantman boasting a substantial following of over 4.81 lakh subscribers, Saha's impactful presence was evident. In addition to his passion for football, Saha was an avid film enthusiast.

He garnered attention among Indian movie lovers in 2018 when a video of him praising the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1' went viral, earning coverage on numerous news channels in Karnataka.

His last video, uploaded on March 8, showcased his trademark aggressive style as he reviewed the film "Shaitaan," featuring renowned actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika. Garnering over 1.05 lakh views, it exemplified his ability to engage and entertain his audience.

The sudden loss of Abhradeep Saha has plunged his family, friends, and fans into profound sorrow, with condolences flooding in on various social media platforms.