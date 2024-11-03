YouTuber Anirudh Sharma And Mrunal Panchal Get Married, Share Wedding Photos

New Delhi: Popular YouTube star and social media influencers Anirudh Sharma and Mrunal Panchal, who got engaged in 2022, have finally tied the knot. The couple took to Instagram to share their joyous marriage announcement, posting heartfelt pictures from the ceremony alongside the caption: "Qayanat se manga milgya vohi milgya tu hi 26:10:2024 - (infinity)." In the images, Anirudh is seen beaming with happiness, capturing the essence of their special day.

Anirudh and Mrunal, fondly known as MruNirudh, have amassed a substantial following on both Instagram and YouTube, where they share glimpses of their lives and creative content with their fans. Their love story began when they connected through Instagram direct messages, leading to a blossoming romance after they found each other on TikTok.

In addition to their personal milestones, Mrunal has recently ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own makeup brand, MRUCHA BEAUTY, showcasing her creativity and passion for beauty. The couple's journey continues to inspire their fans, and their wedding marks a significant new chapter in their lives.