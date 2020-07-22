YouTuber CarryMinati donates Rs 11 lakh for flood-hit Assam and Bihar

New Delhi: Popular YouTube star CarryMinati, whose real name in Ajey Nagar, has come forward to help the flood-affected states of Assam and Bihar. Via an online charity stream, CarryMinati raised funds for Assam and Bihar and raised Rs 10.31 lakh for the cause. He also made a personal contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the raised fund. The contribution will be made equally to the Assam and Bihar Chief Minister Relief Funds.

"Thank you each one of you who supported this noble cause and helped in gathering INR 10,31,137 for Assam & Bihar on the charity stream today. I will be adding INR 1,00,000 to this amount. I am proud of you all," the YouTuber tweeted.

Thank you each one of you who supported this noble cause and helped in gathering INR 10,31,137 for Assam & Bihar on the charity stream today. I will be adding INR 1,00,000 to this amount. I am proud of you all — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 19, 2020

The charity stream was hosted by CarryMinati on Sunday. It was live-streamed on YouTube from 7 pm to 12 am.

Assam & Bihar needs us! Join my charity stream & show your support pic.twitter.com/JdzGmWAgzF — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 19, 2020

"Content creation can't always be a commercial proposition that is centered around one`s own advantage. There always needs to be a give-back-to-society element in any form of enterprise. I have always discreetly supported various causes and will continue to do so because I believe it's important to be there for another in tumultuous times. Humanity needs love and respect right now and we all must unite as one race and do our bit toward a more enterprising and compassionate future," he said in a statement, reported news agency IANS.

In the past, CarryMinati has contributed to 2018 Kerala Floods, Assam Floods, Bihar Floods, the Odisha Cyclone Fani in 2019, and the Australian bushfire.

(With IANS inputs)