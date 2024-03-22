YouTuber Elvish Yadav Gets Bail In Snake Venom Case

New Delhi : Elvish Yadav has been granted bail from Surajpur Court of Greater Noida. He was arrested by Gautam Buddha Nagar police four days ago in connection with the use of snakes and their poison in parties. But due to the lawyers' strike in Surajpur court, he was not able to get bail. On Thursday, senior Supreme Court advocate Gaurav Bhatia also came to advocate in his favor. But the agitating lawyers misbehaved with him. Due to this, his bail petition was continuously pending. Many serious sections including Animal Cruelty Act were imposed on him. Noida Police arrested him after about 137 days of investigation. A case of smuggling of snake venom was going on against Elvish Yadav. Animal welfare organization PETA had first filed a complaint against Elvish Yadav and others. Noida Police had also arrested two close to Elvish Yadav in this case two days ago.

Elvish, along with five others, was apprehended by the police on March 17. They faced charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to criminal conspiracy. He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police.

Elvish Yadav's lawyer Prashant Rathi said, "The court has granted bail to him on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each".

#WATCH | Noida: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's lawyer Prashant Rathi says, "The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each..."

Based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organization . Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. In its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organizing rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes. Noida Police had imposed 29 NDPS act on Elvis Yadav. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act.