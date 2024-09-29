YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Ritu Rathee: 'Hopefully Everything Will Be Sorted Soon'

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, has broken his silence on separation rumours with his wife Ritu Rathee. The couple, celebrated for their affectionate relationship, has recently found themselves at the center of rumors indicating potential strain in their marriage.

The speculation started after a video featuring Ritu surfaced online. In the viral clip, she is seen at Bhajan Marg with Premanand Maharaj, discussing sensitive issues, including infidelity and custody concerns regarding their two daughters. During the discussion, Ritu poignantly remarked, “Main apne pati se chhal, kapat, aur apmaan ke wajah se door ho gayi hu, kya mujhe bacchiyon ke haq ke liye ladna chahiye?” translating to, “I have distanced myself from my husband due to deceit and disrespect; should I fight for my daughters' rights?”

In response to these rumours, On saturday, Gaurav took to Instagram to share his perspective. He posted a message that reads, “Joi joi mohe pyaar kare, soi mohe have,” meaning, “Those who love me, I love them back.”

Along with this message, he wrote a lengthy note stating, “I’m ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation. Please stop making assumptions. Men are made villains very fast. We don’t cry, we talk less, and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that.”

Emphasizing the importance of privacy, he added, “Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say. Hopefully, everything will be sorted soon.” Gaurav concluded his post with a reminder that he will continue to fulfill his professional commitments despite personal challenges, noting that he has turned off the comments on his post to avoid further speculation.

The couple's relationship has come under intense scrutiny, particularly as Ritu has been noticeably absent from Gaurav's recent videos and post.

Gaurav and Ritu, married in 2016, are blessed with two daughters, Kiara and Pihu.