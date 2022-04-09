New Delhi: Popular YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman first disclosed being bisexual in 2019. She is quite famous globally and has a massive fan following. She even authored a book titled "How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life" which was published in 2017.

In an interview with Vogue, Lilly Singh shared her experience of using a dating application. "The first time I messaged a girl on a dating app, I called her sis. I literally had to stop and chastise myself and be like “No. Bad.” I'm getting better at it but navigating this new realm of flirting is still a work in progress."

“A big part of it was learning how to flirt with girls, which is something I'd never done before,” she laughs. “I downloaded dating apps for the first time; I messaged girls for the first time. It was strange because I was used to having girls as friends and now the whole dynamic had changed.”

"I don't want to get my nails done with someone I could potentially date. I don't want to get dressed, drink and dance with them the way I do with my female friends. I don't want to do my eyeliner in the mirror with them; it makes me want to die."

Earlier this year, she was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts. She shared the news on Instagram.

On the work front, Singh has penned a new book titled "Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape", which captured her personal journey.