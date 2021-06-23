YouTuber Manoj Dey aka Manoj Modak Becomes an Inspiration for Lakhs of Youth in Jharkhand

New Delhi: It takes a lot to be a competent YouTuber with loads of subscribers. You need good content, effective content and consistent efforts to digitally promote the same. So, with lots of effort, you end up becoming a known YouTuber on the web landscape. One such name is Manoj Dey, a small village boy in Dhanbad in Jharkhand. He always had the idea of doing something different in his life. So, when social media came, he was quick to explore the various platforms and took an edge over it.



Early Life

He always wanted to think beyond the traditional choice of jobs and professional life as youth are more inclined towards taking up government jobs. However, he thought on different lines rather than following the same old path. In 2016, he commenced his YouTube channel and started posting different videos made on various aspects of earning through YouTube, the technical stuff along with general videos including the home of Dhoni, his first car and many more. Each of his videos collected loads of views and some of them even went viral on the web gaining million views on it.



YouTube Channels

He manages two channels -https://youtube.com/c/ManojDey and https://youtube.com/c/ManojDeyVlogs which have a sizable number of subscribers. Both these Youtube Channels are able to garner 1.6 Million subscribers, which have helped him emerge as a popular face on the web landscape. He has earned big using these channels and he has bigger plans this year and the coming one in order to gain big in the industry. With such an incredible feat, he is able to turn things around the world making him the role model for many in his hometown and state.





(Disclaimer: This is a Brand Desk content)

