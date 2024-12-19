New Delhi: A video featuring fitness influencer and YouTuber Rajveer Sisodia involved in a road rage incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. The footage, which was initially shared by Rajveer on his personal social media account, quickly gained attention before being removed by him.

In the video, Rajveer can be seen confronting a man involved in a hit-and-run accident. The video, which contains explicit language, shows Rajveer allegedly beating the accused, who had reportedly hit his car and then tried to flee the scene. Rajveer captions the video with a message that reads, "Pehle meri car thoki, fir 2 bikers ko, fir ek taxi wale ko, apni laparwahi se dusre ki life se na khelein," which translates to, "First hit my car, then two bikers, then a taxi driver. Don’t play with someone else’s life with your carelessness." This statement indicates that Rajveer was angry over the accused’s reckless driving, which led to multiple collisions before the incident with his own car.

Rajveer is seen addressing the accused, saying, "Tu maar ke yhi ruk jata, yu kehta ki bhaiya galti ho gayi, galti se lag gayi," implying that the situation could have been resolved peacefully if the accused had admitted his mistake and apologized for the collision. The man’s clothes are visibly torn continues to pleas however Rajveer continues to physically assault him, slapping him repeatedly.

The video rapidly spread across social media, drawing attention from netizens, with many expressing outrage over Rajveer's actions. Numerous individuals condemned the influencer for physically attacking an elderly man.