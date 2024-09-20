New Delhi: Yudhajit Basu, known for his acclaimed short film "Nehemich," the only Indian Film to have made it to the competitive section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, is set to release his upcoming short film "Quiro" on Open Theatre on September 27.

Co-directed and co-produced by Prithvijoy Ganguly, "Quiro" draws inspiration from Basu's travels in the Indian Himalayas. Featuring Raju Himanshu, Sangay Lama, Pratap Thapa, Niyara, the film has travelled many prestigious film festivals and won awards.

The idea for "Quiro" originated in 2016 when Basu encountered a shepherd whose poignant story deeply affected him. After leaving his village for years, the shepherd returned only to find his home and family missing, leading to various rumors about his wife and children.

This emotional encounter inspired the duo to develop the script. While they faced challenges during filming, especially the climax shot near the India-China border, they successfully trimmed the original longer narrative into a focused story.

Yudhajit Basu noted, "We had already worked on a film called 'Curo,' which is closely tied to this local incident. Our previous experience with the Nepali film 'Khoji' helped us navigate the language barrier. The involvement of local villagers, many of whom had never acted before, made this project special. It’s one of our most cherished memories."

Discussing the challenges of distribution for independent films, Basu emphasized the struggle to reach audiences after the film was made. "Creating the film involves managing digital equipment and techniques, which can be expensive, but it's possible to work with a small budget and team. However, the real challenge lies in distribution. Independent films often find more success abroad than in their home country, which is unfortunate."

He expressed gratitude for platforms like Open Theatre, stating, "These platforms give hope to filmmakers like us. They showcase films that might not thrive in traditional theaters, allowing for a diverse range of stories to reach audiences. This is a positive change and a great opportunity for independent filmmakers."

"Quiro" to Premiere on September 27.