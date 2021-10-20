Yuvika Chaudhary breaks her silence on arrest over casteist slur, says ‘paid a price for being a public figure’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Yuvika Chaudhary who recently got arrested for allegedly using a casteist slur on the social media platform, was later granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Reacting on the matter she told ETimes, Yuvika shared that she was in Pune shooting for a project when she got to know that a case has been filed against her and so she had to leave everything in between and go for the investigation. She also went on to say that she had to pay the price of being a public figure.

Elaborating further on the matter, she stated, “I didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon."

She continued saying, “Six months ago too I had said that I didn’t use the word for anyone and I didn’t even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only apologise as much as I can."

For the unversed, a few months ago, Yuvika’s video went viral where she could be heard using a word that is derogatory to a certain section of the society. After her video sparked an uproar, Chaudhary took to Twitter to issue an apology and said that she did not know the meaning of the said word.

"Hi guys I didn`t know the meaning of that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn`t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand the love you all," she had tweeted.

Earlier to this, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer also faced the wrath for using a casteist slur in her video.