Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2838746https://zeenews.india.com/people/zaheer-iqbal-mocks-sonakshi-sinha-she-calls-him-a-very-very-irritating-person-2838746.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SONAKSHI SINHA

Zaheer Iqbal Mocks Sonakshi Sinha; She Calls Him A Very Very Irritating Person

Zaheer Iqbal bullies his wife Sonakshi Sinha on their Sydney vacation; she calls him a very irritating person.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zaheer Iqbal Mocks Sonakshi Sinha; She Calls Him A Very Very Irritating Person Instagram

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are redefining #CoupleGoals with their playful banter and undeniable chemistry. The newlyweds, currently enjoying a vacation in Sydney, have been treating fans to glimpses of their fun-filled escapades. However, a recent video shared by Sonakshi has stolen the show with its hilarity.

In the clip, Zaheer is seen mock-complaining about his “wife” wanting long shorts, dramatically stating how he needs help dealing with her. The light-hearted moment had Sonakshi in splits, and the Dabangg actress couldn’t resist sharing it with her followers, humorously dubbing Zaheer a “VVIP,” which, in her cheeky definition, stands for “Very Very Irritating Person.”


Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship is a perfect example of how being best friends with your partner can make life infinitely more enjoyable. Whether they’re pulling pranks, making fun of each other, or sharing tender moments, the duo embodies a relationship filled with love, laughter, and mutual respect.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai, have been together for over seven years. The couple first crossed paths at a party hosted by Salman Khan, who played a pivotal role in launching both their Bollywood careers.

Their intimate wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception attended by Bollywood A-listers, including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The event was the talk of the town, blending elegance with star power.

However, the celebration did come with its share of drama, as Sonakshi’s brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha, reportedly chose to skip the wedding due to their disapproval of the interfaith marriage. Despite this, Sonakshi and Zaheer have stood strong, proving their love transcends all barriers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK