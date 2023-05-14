topStoriesenglish2607884
Zaid Darbar Is Indebted To His 'Strong Wife' Gauahar Khan, Shares First Pic Of His Son

Zaid took to Instagram, where he shared the first picture of the newborn baby. He also penned a note dedicating it to his "beautiful and strong wife."

 

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST|Source: IANS

Zaid Darbar Is Indebted To His 'Strong Wife' Gauahar Khan, Shares First Pic Of His Son

New Delhi: Zaid Darbar shared a glimpse of his newborn son, whom he welcomed with actress Gauahar Khan on May 10.

Zaid took to Instagram, where he shared the first picture of the newborn baby. He also penned a note dedicating it to his "beautiful and strong wife."

In the image, the baby is seen holding Zaid's little finger.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

"My biggest blessing. I am so grateful to the Almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel."

"Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums, we really appreciate every prayer made. Much love to one and all, please continue to bless us as a family."

Announcing the baby's arrival, a post read: "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means."

"Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."

