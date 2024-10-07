Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2803846https://zeenews.india.com/people/zareen-khan-heaps-praises-on-vikramaditya-motwane-s-ctrl-calls-it-ananya-panday-s-best-2803846.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ZAREEN KHAN

Zareen Khan Heaps Praises On Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘CTRL’, Calls It Ananya Panday’s Best

Zareen Khan gives thumbs up to Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘CTRL’, says THIS about the film

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Zareen Khan Heaps Praises On Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘CTRL’, Calls It Ananya Panday’s Best Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Zareen Khan has joined the list of celebrities who are praising Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest project ‘CTRL’. Khan took to her social media handles to share her thoughts on the film. “CTRL is truly groundbreaking! Congrats to @motwayne for yet again making a film that is too close to home. It shakes you from within, makes you think. @ananyapanday, you are too good! One of your bests for sure,” the actress wrote. 

Previously, celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others took to their respective social media handles to express their views on the film. This is not the first time when Zareen has appreciated her industry’s peer’s work. The actress, who is active on her social media, has never shied away from sharing her expressions and opinions with her fans and admirers.

Currently, Khan is taking over the headlines for her fitness videos, which has amped up excitement about her silver screen return. Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session, Khan had promised that her audiences will get to see her on-screen soon. The actress has reportedly signed a few interesting projects, which she will announce soon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK