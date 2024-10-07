Zareen Khan Heaps Praises On Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘CTRL’, Calls It Ananya Panday’s Best

Mumbai: Actress Zareen Khan has joined the list of celebrities who are praising Vikramaditya Motwane’s latest project ‘CTRL’. Khan took to her social media handles to share her thoughts on the film. “CTRL is truly groundbreaking! Congrats to @motwayne for yet again making a film that is too close to home. It shakes you from within, makes you think. @ananyapanday, you are too good! One of your bests for sure,” the actress wrote.

Previously, celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others took to their respective social media handles to express their views on the film. This is not the first time when Zareen has appreciated her industry’s peer’s work. The actress, who is active on her social media, has never shied away from sharing her expressions and opinions with her fans and admirers.

Currently, Khan is taking over the headlines for her fitness videos, which has amped up excitement about her silver screen return. Recently, during an Ask Me Anything session, Khan had promised that her audiences will get to see her on-screen soon. The actress has reportedly signed a few interesting projects, which she will announce soon.