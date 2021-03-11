हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan looks smoking hot in these bathtub pics

Actress Zareen Khan took to her Instagram account to wish her followers International Women's Day. The actress shared her smoldering pictures in a bathtub that were taken by her sister Sana Khan.

Zareen Khan looks smoking hot in these bathtub pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan took to her Instagram account to wish her followers International Women's Day. The actress shared her smoldering pictures in a bathtub that were taken by her sister Sana Khan.

"THEY : ‘What’s your Super Power ?’ ME : I’M A WOMAN ! Happy Women’s Day to all my Lovely Ladies," Zareen captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zareen Khan (@zareenkhan)

Zareen has a massive 9.4 million followers on her Instagram handle. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 fictional period drama Veer. The movie did not do well at the box office and Zareen became popular to be actress Katrina Kaif lookalike.

The actress has also experienced severe body shaming in Bollywood. Talking about her traumatic experience Zareen told the news agency, IANS in an interview, "I am a wide structured person and I cannot cut my bones off.”  

On the work front, Zareen will next be seen in the Punjabi comedy film 'Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi' which is expected to release in July 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zareen KhanZareen Khan picsZareen Khan hot picsZareen Khan photosSalman Khan
Next
Story

Mira Kapoor stuns in this multicolour saree, check out her look

Must Watch

PT3M39S

Exclusive: In conversation with Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Delhi Budget 2021-22