Zareen Khan looks smoking hot in these bathtub pics

New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan took to her Instagram account to wish her followers International Women's Day. The actress shared her smoldering pictures in a bathtub that were taken by her sister Sana Khan.

"THEY : ‘What’s your Super Power ?’ ME : I’M A WOMAN ! Happy Women’s Day to all my Lovely Ladies," Zareen captioned her post.

Zareen has a massive 9.4 million followers on her Instagram handle. The actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 fictional period drama Veer. The movie did not do well at the box office and Zareen became popular to be actress Katrina Kaif lookalike.

The actress has also experienced severe body shaming in Bollywood. Talking about her traumatic experience Zareen told the news agency, IANS in an interview, "I am a wide structured person and I cannot cut my bones off.”

On the work front, Zareen will next be seen in the Punjabi comedy film 'Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi' which is expected to release in July 2021.