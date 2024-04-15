New Delhi: Actress Zareen Khan, known for her elegance and style, recently walked the ramp at Pune Fashion Week. The actress turned into designer Archana Kochhar's muse for her collection ..... Zareen was seen walking the ramp in a (dress description). (look description). The collection featured a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary aesthetics in pastel hues, reflecting Kochhar's signature style that seamlessly merges heritage with modernity.

Speaking about her ramp experience, Zareen said, “Walking the ramp is always a little nerve-wrecking. I still get jitters before going on the floor. But I am feeling so confident in this outfit by Archana, which is not only stunning but also enhances my whole look. I feel like a princess. I am a fan of Archana's work, and her intricate designing on this outfit is truly representative of her talent of focusing on the details. It's an absolute privilege to grace the runway as the showstopper for such a breathtaking collection from which I truly want to own so many pieces!”

This collaboration between Zareen Khan and Archana Kochhar at Pune Fashion Week celebrated creativity, innovation, and Indian couture, captivating fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. On the work front, Zareen has a couple of projects in her kitty, which she will announce soon.