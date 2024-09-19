Advertisement
ZAYED KHAN

Zayed Khan Reveals The Reason Behind Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan's Divorce

Zayed Khan blames Mumbai City for divorce as he talks about Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's separation. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zayed Khan Reveals The Reason Behind Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan's Divorce Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan once appeared on Karan Johar's show and said they were meant to be together and definitely could not imagine anyone else but only each other as their life partners, but fate decided otherwise. Hrithik and Susanne parted ways 10 years ago and they are extremely happy with their respective partners for now. But their fans were disheartened to see them get divorced, but they still share a mutual admiration for each other as they are co-parenting their sons Hreehan and Hridhaan.

 The reason behind their separation always concerned their fans and in one of the interviews, Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan finally revealed the reason behind their divorce.  Watch the video interview of Zayed Khan talking about the reason behind Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's divorce. z

Zayed Khan blamed Mumbai for numerous distractions and added it's a tough city for many marriages. In an interview with YouTuber Subhojit Ghosh, he said," You have to have a thick skin. How your family galvanises together to give you emotional support, these things matter. Our family is like a rock. Anything happens to one of us, it happens to all of us. I have nothing to say beyond, that these are things that one has to look at maturely. It could happen to anybody". 

The actor further added," Also, look at our city, we live in a city where there are so many distractions. We don’t live in Dalhousie. It’s a tough city to survive for a lot of marriages, let alone my own family. Needless to say, we are an unmovable force." 

Hrithik is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actress Saba Azad, while Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni.
 

