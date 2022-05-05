NEW DELHI: Food is love. Now, is the time to thank the lady who made us all fall in love with food - our mothers. While our love for our mothers sees no dates, some occasions certainly bring in the opportunity to express our fondness towards her.

This Mother's Day, 'Chef Vs Fridge Season 2' aims to thank all mothers for their efforts and sacrifices and also for being the best chefs. The upcoming episode holds the theme of 'Mother's Flavours with Chef Twist' and the contestants would be seen preparing their food based on their mother's recipes along with using their professional experience.

Remembering his mother on the show, Chef Ajay quoted, "Its funny how mothers still consider you a kid whoever old you may get. In my understanding, the love that they shower comes with patience."

Adding to it, Chef Shipra said, "Yeah, whenever due to some reasons I am not able to converse with my mother, I start missing that one person who is bothered to ask small details like if I have had my food or not."

The two also added that for the profession they are in, there is a huge contribution from mothers. Every chef holds an influence from their moms in their cooking style as a mother is the first teacher of all chefs.

Watch Mother's Day Special episode of 'Chef Vs Fridge Season 2' this Sunday at 8 PM only on Zee Cafe.

Live TV